Marizanne Kapp equals South Africa's all-time women's ODI feat; shatters Proteas' multiple World Cup records South Africa secured their fifth win of the ongoing Women's World Cup and moved to the top of the points table after handing a 150-run defeat to Pakistan in Colombo on Tuesday. Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was at the forefront of South Africa's victory with both bat and ball.

Colombo:

South Africa proved to be too good in the end for Pakistan as the Proteas Women sealed their fifth win in the ongoing Women's World Cup, riding on a sensational all-round performance with bat, ball and in the field, led by the veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp's performance, which was at the front and centre of the victory. Kapp smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 43 deliveries before pegging Pakistan back with the ball, taking three wickets, in a rain-hit clash to achieve a few ODI records and feats.

Kapp with her figures of 3/20, took her tally to 38 career wickets in the Women's World Cup and now has the joint-best aggregate in the tournament history alongside Australia's Megan Schutt. The 35-year-old now also holds the record for most wickets in Women's World Cup for South Africa, surpassing former Proteas fast bowler, Shabnim Ismail (36). Overall, India's Jhulan Goswami leads the list with 43 scalps to her name in the ODI World Cup.

However, that wasn't the only list in which Ismail was being chased by Kapp. Kapp now also the joint-most Player of the Match awards for South Africa in women's ODIs (12). In the World Cups, England's Charlotte Edwards is at the top with 8 POTM awards, while Kapp is now joint-second highest with five and most for South Africa, leaving behind former skipper and her wife Dane van Niekerk (4).

Most Player of the Match Awards for South Africa in Women's ODIs

12 - Shabnim Ismail (127 matches)

12 - Marizanne Kapp (159 matches)

11 - Mignon du Preez (154 matches)

11 - Lizelle Lee (100 matches)

Most Player of the Match awards in Women's World Cup

8 - Charlotte Edwards (England), in 30 matches

5 - Debbie Hockley (New Zealand), in 45 matches

5 - Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), in 28 matches

5 - Ellyse Perry (Australia), in 29 matches

5 - Mithali Raj (India), in 38 matches

5 - Karen Rolton (Australia), in 28 matches

Most wickets in Women's World Cup

43 - Jhulan Goswami (India), in 34 innings

39 - Lyn Fullston (Australia), in 20 innings

38 - Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), in 26 innings

38 - Megan Schutt (Australia), in 26 innings

Pakistan could only muster 83/7 in their 20 overs as South Africa registered a massive win by 150 runs and are now primed to finish at the top of the table and will have to beat Australia for that.