Dean Jones, Australian cricket legend, dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has passed away in Mumbai of a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old batrsman, who turned cricket analyst post-retirement, was in Mumbai as a commentator and analyst for Star Sports and was living in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel.

In an international career spanning over a decade, he played 52 Test matches and 165 ODIs for Australia after his limited-format debut against Pakistan in January 1984. He played his last international against South African in 1994. The cricket scored close to 10,000 runs in international cricket (6,068 of it in ODIs), while slamming 18 centuries (11 in Tests) with a highest score of 216 in Tests and 145 in ODIs.

Post-retirement, Jones, who often made headlines with his witty remarks and was known to be a candid person, was up until yesterday part of the commentary team for the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. He was one of the most respected voices in international cricket and had commentated on various leagues around the world.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star India said in a press release.

Commenting on Jones' death, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him."

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri expressed shock over the sudden demise of Jones and said: "Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace."

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

