DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021: LIVE Dubai weather updates, rain forecast, venue, pitch - all you need to know

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Sunday. Rishabh Pant's DC are chasing their first-ever IPL title against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings - the second-most successful side in IPL history. CSK have lifted the IPL title on three occasions so far.

Delhi Capitals missed the services of Marcus Stoinis since September 22 when he last appeared for the side against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he is expected to make a return ahead of their Qualifier 1 game against CSK.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Chennai Super Kings have missed the services of Suresh Raina in their last two games as he was forced out with a knee injury. The left-hander has returned to the practice nets but it is expected that he will remain out of XI due to inconsistent form.

Apart from Raina, the CSK have no major injury concerns so far.

CSK squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dominic Drakes, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

As both sides meet for a place in the final of the tournament, let's take a look at the Dubai weather updates:

Dubai weather

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Dubai will remain clear throughout the night, with temperatures fluctuating between 33-35 celsius. Dew is expected to play a role towards the later stages of the game. Visibility remains strong at 1.6km. There are no chances of rain.

Pitch Report

Anything above 160 hasn't been easy to chase down this season. Bowlers, with pace variations, often excel in such conditions while slow bowlers have often contained runs in the middle overs.