DC qualify for third WPL final, MI lose to RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 11 runs in their final match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. Batting first, the Smriti Mandhana-led side had a cracking start, as the captain led by example. The 28-year-old was subjected to immense criticism throughout the tournament for her poor form but against Mumbai, she produced a brilliant innings, scoring 53 runs off 37 balls.

After her dismissal, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh kept up with the momentum, stitching a partnership of 53 runs. The keeper-batter played aggressively, scoring 36 runs off 22 balls. Perry, on the other hand, was more conservative with her approach and played the role of an anchor. She remained unbeaten for 49 runs off 38 balls. Courtesy of their effort, RCB posted 199 runs on the board.

Mumbai bowlers struggled heavily and that’s not a good sign ahead of the playoffs. Their batting unit disappointed as well, in the second innings, as barring Nat Sciver-Brunt, all the other cricketers struggled to establish their authority. The England international reigned supreme, scoring 69 runs off 35 balls, but she barely had any support from the other end.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked to be in good touch but that too didn’t last for long, as she departed after scoring 20. Sneh Rana had a terrific outing with the ball, picking up a three-wicket haul, while all the other bowlers had a decent outing, clinching at least one wicket each.

With Mumbai’s defeat, Delhi Capitals have now qualified for the final of the WPL 2025. It will be their third final in the same number of years, which is phenomenal, to say the least. Gujarat and Mumbai will now fight it out in the Eliminator and the winner will play the final against the Meg Lanning-led side on March 15.