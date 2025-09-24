Dasun Shanaka creates unwanted world record in T20Is after poor show vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Dasun Shanaka was at his best against Bangladesh in their first Super Four clash as he smashed an unbeaten 64 and also picked two wickets with the ball. But against Pakistan, the all-rounder didn't have a great day and in the process, created an unwanted world record in T20Is.

Abu Dhabi:

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka didn't have a great day in the game against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. After putting up an all-round show, scoring an unbeaten 64 and picking up two wickets against Bangladesh, Shanaka created an unwanted world record in T20Is. He got out for a duck on Tuesday against Pakistan to register the most ducks in the history of T20I cricket.

He has now been dismissed for a duck a staggering 14 times in the shortest format in 102 innings and went past Soumya Sarkar and Paul Stirling among full member nations' players in this aspect. Shanaka has been one of the better players for Sri Lanka in T20Is, scoring 1601 runs at a strike rate of 123.05 and picking 38 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 22.86.

However, he has endured failures with the bat too, not being able to get off the mark a lot of times. Among full members, Rohit Sharma, India's former captain in the format, is also on this list, having registered 12 ducks in T20Is.

Most ducks in T20Is

Players (Country) Ducks Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) 14 Soumya Sarkar (Bangladesh) 13 Paul Stirling (Ireland) 13 Kevin O'Brien( (Ireland) 12 Rohit Sharma (India) 12

Dasun Shanaka didn't bowl vs Pakistan

Dasun Shanaka was the reason why Bangladesh's 169-run chase went down the wire in their first Super Four clash last week on Saturday. The medium pacer dismissed Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan in the final over when Bangladesh needed five runs off six balls. Moreover, Sri Lanka were competing in the match, only due to Shanaka, having scored an unbeaten 64 off 37 balls with the bat. His knock propelled them to 168 runs after losing wickets at regular intervals.

But against Pakistan, in the defense of 133 runs, Sri Lanka didn't bowl Shanaka at all which was surprising. Their regular bowlers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera were going for runs in the second half of the innings but captain Charith Asalanka never turned to his all-rounder despite the partnership between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz prospering.

Also Read