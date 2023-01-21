Dan Christian announces retirement, ongoing BBL to be his last

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dan Christian | File Photo

Dan Christian, Australia's most experienced T20 cricketer, announced that he will be retiring after the current Big Bash League tournament, ending his 17-year-long successful career.

"Yesterday (Friday) at training I told Sydney Sixers teammates that I'll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season," the pace-bowling all-rounder, who will turn 40 in May this year, posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The sixers have four more matches and are guaranteed two shots at reaching the BBL final, having finished in the top two of the regular season.

"Sydney Smash tonight, followed by our last round game against the Hurricanes, and then the finals," said the BBL veteran, who remains the only player to have scored more than 2000 runs and taken more than 90 wickets, with a record 133 games to his name. He was also instrumental in Melbourne Renegades' only title success in 2019. With Sixers, he won the 2020-21 title to make it nine titles since 2010.

"Hopefully we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it's been a great run. I've achieved things and made some memories that I could only have dreamt of as a kid. I'm looking forward to now having the time to catch up with you all and not having to use the excuse 'sorry, I've got cricket'," Christian said.

Earlier, Adam Zampa was talking about calling it a career in red ball cricket after being omitted from the Test team ser to tour India.

For next month's India tour, national selection chairman George Bailey and coach Andrew McDonald opted for Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson as their only option. The other spinners in the side are Ashton Agar, uncapped Todd Murphy and veteran Nathan Lyon.

"I'm very disappointed, I would have loved to have been on it. I thought with the way that I've been going in international cricket in particular that this was going to be my opportunity (to play Test cricket)," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Christian has amassed 5809 runs and bagged 280 wickets from 405 T20s for 18 different teams, including at the international level and in seven separate competitions. He also has played 23 T20Is and 20 ODIs for Australia.

