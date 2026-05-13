CSK sign Ramakrishna Ghosh's replacement with three league games remaining in IPL 2026

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings are set to complete the deal to bring in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Hadley Noronha as cover for injured player Ramakrishna Ghosh for the remainder of IPL 2026. The franchise has already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the move and is awaiting formal clearance before completing the process. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to Cricbuzz that the paperwork has been submitted.

Meanwhile, Noronha enters the setup after an impressive domestic T20 season with Mangaluru Dragons during their triumphant 2025 Maharaja Trophy campaign. The 24-year-old emerged as one of the competition’s most aggressive middle-order batters, amassing 253 runs across 13 matches at a strike rate of 148.82.

The Karnataka all-rounder also made contributions with the ball, operating as an offspinner and claiming 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44. One of his standout performances came in the tournament final against Hubli Tigers, where he finished with figures of 2 for 25. His performances earned him a call-up to Karnataka’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he featured in three matches.

Injuries bothered CSK in IPL 2026

Injuries have heavily disrupted CSK’s season despite a strong revival in the latter half of the tournament. Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batter Ayush Mhatre were both sidelined for the remainder of the season with separate injuries. The franchise had already entered the season without Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis. His replacement, Spencer Johnson, also remained unavailable for a period because of injury concerns.

CSK have additionally been without veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who has been dealing with a calf strain since the beginning of the tournament. He has travelled with the squad for a couple of away games and is reportedly closer to returning to action, but there’s no clear update. He is also reported to have travelled with the squad for the upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants, but is very unlikely to feature in the playing XI.

Despite so many absentees, CSK have remained alive in the playoffs race. They have collected 12 points in 11 games and are currently fifth on the points table, If the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side wins their remaining games, the five-time champions can confirm their berth in the top four.

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