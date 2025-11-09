CSK, Rajasthan Royals in advanced talks for Jadeja-Samson trade ahead of IPL 2026 auction: Report The Sanju Samson trade saga is gaining steam as the retention deadline nears ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Samson, who had made up his mind to part ways with the Royals after the 2025 edition of the IPL, has been linked with a few franchises but it seems like CSK deal could materialise.

Mumbai:

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals seem to be at the advanced stage of getting the Sanju Samson trade done ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As per a Cricbuzz report, both franchises are "seriously pursuing" the stage but the deal is yet to be fully materialised given that the Royals are not happy with just a straight swap and want one more player alongside Ravindra Jadeja, in exchange of Samson.

Since both Jadeja and Samson were both retained by their respective franchises for INR 18 crore, a straight swap looked likely, but Royals are keen to include one more player and that name was Dewald Brevis, which was quite optimistic of the Men in Pink. However, as per the report as it could be a deal-breaker given that option of Brevis being part of the trade wasn't on the table and the ball in the Royals' court as to what else or which extra player they zero down to as part of the trade, apart from of course Jadeja.

CSK, however, seem to be adamant of giving away only Jadeja as part of the trade, and no other player, while option of Brevis was a non-starter, given how desperately the ownership and head coach of the Super Kings franchises across the leagues wanted the 22-year-old as part of the Joburg Super Kings, before the Pretoria Capitals acquired him, splurging R16.5 million for him.

Until last week, the trade was laughed off at in the IPL franchise circles and now it could be a very possible reality. A few franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, are still on the standby waiting for a decision and final call to come through from the Chennai Super Kings' side, with all three of them being interested in getting hold of Sanju Samson, after the exchange talks with the Delhi Capitals fell off earlier this week.

Samson had made up his mind to part ways with the Royals after the 2025 edition of the IPL, if it results in a trade or him entering the auction pool, it remains to be seen. If the trade does come through, the life would come a full circle for Jadeja, who began his IPL career back in 2008 with the Royals and ended up winning the title in the inaugural edition itself.