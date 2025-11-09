'Concerned about fairness, transparency in selection': Narinder Batra on India's Azlan Shah Cup hockey squad India picked a young team for the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, set to kick off on November 23, having rested some of the seniors, including skipper Harmanpreet Singh, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, while Narinder Batra raised concerns about fairness in selection process.

New Delhi:

Former International Hockey Federation President and ex-IOC member Narinder Batra raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the selection of the Indian hockey team for the upcoming Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia. Batra expressed his disappointment at the actions of Hockey India while suggesting that there may be foul play in selection, accusing Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, and Dr RP Singh, Chairman of the Selection Committee.

Batra claimed that Dilip Tirkey, who represented India in 412 games for India, the most caps for India in the sport, didn't have Manpreet Singh in the squad, as the former captain would have crossed his landmark. "Had he been included in the Azlan Shah Cup squad, he would have achieved 414 caps, thus surpassing Mr Tirkey’s record," Batra said.

"It is deeply regrettable that such a meritorious and fit player, who has served the nation with distinction, appears to have been sidelined at a crucial juncture. Decisions that appear influenced by personal considerations rather than sporting merit damage the very spirit of Indian hockey and undermine the confidence of players and fans alike," Batra wrote in his letter, saying that had Manpreet played in the Azlan Shah Cup, he would have surpassed number of Tirkey's appearance for India, the most to play for the national team, while hoping to see 33-year-old back on the field soon.

"While I hold no personal grievance, my concern lies with the principles of justice and fair recognition. Manpreet Singh, you have earned immense respect through your dedication, discipline, and contribution to Indian hockey. Records can be withheld, but true greatness is determined by performance and legacy — both of which you have achieved with distinction — and we see you back in Indian team soon," Batra further said.

India have chosen to send a young team for the tournament, having rested some of the seniors, including skipper Harmanpreet Singh, veteran midfielder Manpreet, striker Mandeep, and first-choice goalkeeper Krishna Bahadur Pathak.

Indian hockey squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.