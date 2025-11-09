New Zealand hold off West Indies, script thrilling victory in third T20I New Zealand put forth a brilliant performance against the West Indies in the third T20I of the series between the two sides, Despite brilliance by Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer in the run chase, the Black Caps managed to hold their own.

Nelson:

New Zealand and the West Indies continued their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the third T20I of the series. The two teams take on each other at the Saxton Oval, Nelson, on November 9. The clash began with New Zealand coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side opened its innings with Devon Conway and Tim Robinson scoring 56 and 23 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell scored 26 and 41 runs, respectively, as well. After the top order’s contributions with the bat, the middle and lower orders failed to make an impact as they crumbled under the relentless pressure of the West Indies’ bowling attack.

In the first innings, New Zealand were limited to a score of 177 runs. As for the West Indies, Jason Holder and Matthew Forde were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their names. Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer took one wicket each as well.

Romario Shepherd’s knock goes in vain as New Zealand scripts thrilling win

Aiming to chase down the target, the West Indies got off to a subpar start as opener Amir Jangoo departed on a score of five runs. Alick Athanaze added 31 runs on the board as well. Furthermore, Ackeem Auguste added 24 runs as skipper Shai Hope departed after adding just one run on the board.

New Zealand continued to pile on the pressure, not letting the Windies’ middle order go big. However, the knocks of Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer brought the game to a standstill.

Shepherd scored 49 runs in 32 deliveries, with Springer adding 39 runs on the board. The West Indies came within touching distance of a win, but Shepherd’s dismissal saw them limited to 168 as New Zealand won the game by nine runs, gaining the advantage in the series.

