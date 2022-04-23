Crowd capacity for the IPL final and play-offs: Decision out now

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL 2022 final will be held on May 29

BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, confirmed that the first play-off and eliminator in Kolkata, followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad, will be held to full capacity.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.

In another development, the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.