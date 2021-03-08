IND vs ENG: Congratulations to top class Indian team, says Joe Root

Image Source : TWITTER/JOE ROOT File photo of England Test skipper Joe Root (right) with Indian counterpart Virat Kohli.

England's appaling 1-3 series defeat against India at the recently-concluded four-match series has only added to believes that the current Indian setup under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli is the best team in the world, especially after the emphatic win in Australia.

Playing their first series of the season at home, India couldn't have made a better statement after conceding the opening Test match in Chennai. Interestingly the remaining Test matches were concluded before the five-day alloted time, including a controversial two-day victory under the lights at the newly-refurbished Motera Stadium.

Following the loss, England Test skipper Joe Root, who will now hand the helm of the team to Eoin Morgan for the limited-over series, took to Twitter to praise the hosts as the top class Indian team while thanking for the hospitality.

"A lot to take and learn from this tour - we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality," Root wrote with a photo of himself and Virat Kohli.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who endured a torrid time with the bat and often fell prey to R Ashwin, also congratulated Team India on Twitter.

"A tough series against a great team. Congrats to India! We move on," he wrote.