CM Omar Abdullah announces Rs 2 crore cash prize for Jammu and Kashmir players after historic Ranji title win

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history and clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title. The side took on Karnataka in the summit clash of the tournament in Hubballi, and after the game was ultimately drawn, Jammu and Kashmir were declared the champions as they held the lead in the first innings.

It is worth noting that this was the ninth time that a team had won the Ranji Trophy title in their maiden appearance in the final, and etching their name in the history books, Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah came forward and announced a massive Rs. 2 crore cash prize for the players.

His official X account made a post where he congratulated the players and announced the massive sum. Calling it a watershed moment for the entire state and its citizens. "The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Abdullah was quoted as saying by PTI.

Abdullah opens up on Jammu and Kashmir’s win in Hubballi

Furthermore, with Jammu and Kashmir clinching the Ranji Trophy title, Omar Abdullah came forward and shared his thoughts on the side’s performance in the summit clash of the tournament.

“They've done it. Well done, J&K. I am in Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn't been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition," Abdullah said.

Speaking of the game, Jammu and Kashmir came in to bat first and posted a total of 584 runs in the first innings. The side then limited Karnataka to a score of 293, taking a huge lead into the second innings. Furthermore, J&K then scored 342 runs in the second innings and declared, drawing the game and clinching the title.

