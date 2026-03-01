Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's final Quranic post on X: 'Pledge to Allah fulfilled'

Tehran:

Iranian media stunned the world by announcing the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the age of 86. The reports offered no details on the cause, plunging the nation into uncertainty amid swirling rumors of foul play. Just hours prior, US President Donald Trump claimed on social media that Khamenei had been killed in a covert joint American-Israeli operation targeting Iran's leadership, a assertion that Tehran has yet to address directly. As the news rippled across the Islamic Republic, global markets trembled, oil prices surged, and world leaders weighed in on the seismic shift in Middle Eastern power dynamics.

Khamenei's poignant last post surfaces on X

In a haunting twist, Khamenei's official X account, verified and closely watched, posted a verse from the Quran mere minutes after the state media confirmation: "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Among the believers are men who have been true to what they pledged to Allah; among them is he who has fulfilled his vow, and among them is he who awaits, and they have not altered in the least." The message, drawn from Surah Al-Ahzab (33:23), evoked themes of unwavering faith, martyrdom, and steadfastness in the face of trials. Iranians and observers worldwide interpreted it as either a pre-scheduled reflection on loyalty to God or a symbolically timed farewell from the 86-year-old cleric who had led the country since 1989.

The government announced 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of public holiday

Trump's explosive claim ignites international tensions

President Trump's statement, posted late Saturday, alleged that US and Israeli special forces executed a precision strike eliminating Khamenei, framing it as retaliation for Iran's proxy attacks on American interests. "Iran's reign of terror ends today—Khamenei is gone, thanks to our unbeatable alliance," Trump wrote, prompting immediate backlash from allies and adversaries alike. While lacking evidence, the claim fueled speculation of escalation, with Pentagon officials declining comment and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issuing a cryptic "no comment." Iranian officials, in their initial broadcast, focused solely on mourning, calling for national unity without mentioning external threats.

Legacy of a defiant leader and Iran's uncertain future

Ayatollah Khamenei rose from Ayatollah Khomeini's shadow to become Iran's unyielding guardian of the Islamic Revolution, navigating sanctions, nuclear standoffs, and regional wars. His death leaves a power vacuum, with the Assembly of Experts tasked to select a successor- possibly his son, Mojtaba, or a hardliner from the clerical elite. The Quranic post, evoking believers who honor their divine pledge even in death, has already inspired mass prayers in Tehran and vigils worldwide, blending grief with resolve. As Iran closes ranks, the world watches whether this marks the end of an era or the spark for broader conflict.