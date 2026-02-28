Former India cricketer previews India's upcoming crucial World Cup clash against the West Indies

New Delhi:

Game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 will see India taking on the West Indies. The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, and the game is a must-win affair for the Indian team, as a victory would mean that the Men in Blue will book their ticket into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Piyush Chawla came forward and gave his take on the upcoming clash against the West Indies. He talked about how big of a role pressure plays in the clash and what would be a par score.

"The World Cup pressure is slightly different. So teams don't go to score 220-230 there. Even if you score 190 there, it becomes 210 due to that pressure, and whichever team goes thinking about 220-230 can get bundled out for 160," Chawla told Star Sports.

"So the thought process matters a lot there. A lot depends on how the team starts in the powerplay. However, you never go into such a high-pressure game thinking about 220-230," Chawla observed.

Chawla expressed the importance of the middle overs

Furthermore, Piyush Chawla talked about how important the middle orders will be in the clash between India and the West Indies.

"The middle overs will be very crucial in this game. The teams will play almost similarly in the powerplay and the last five to six overs because the Eden Gardens pitch is like that, and the ground is slightly small," he replied.

"However, in the middle-over phase, if the Indian spinners bowl restrictively there, where Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel will have huge roles, the Indian team can exert their dominance on the West Indies batters there," Chawla observed.

