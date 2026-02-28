Former India cricketer gives advice to Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of West Indies clash in Kolkata

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian team will lock horns with the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is worth noting that if India win against the Windies, they will officially book their ticket to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer S. Badrinath took centre stage and gave a piece of advice to star India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. It is worth noting that Chakarvarthy struggled in the side’s last game against Zimbabwe, conceding 35 runs in four overs and taking just one wicket.

Speaking on his performance, Badrinath opined that the star spinner needs to change his thinking and needs to include more variations when he is bowling.

"He has to change his thinking. He immediately bowls the googly from the word go, which all the batters are ready for. So they smash him to the leg side straight away. So he has to make that tactical change. Everyone has figured out through analytics that he only bowls a googly off his first delivery. He is not bowling the ball going away that much, so everyone is playing him for the incoming delivery. That's not troubling the batters at all. So Varun must reassess, as he looks slightly sorted out,” Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Badrinath gave his take on Dube’s performance

Furthermore, Badrinath also gave his take on the performance that Shivam Dube put in in the clash against Zimbabwe. In the two overs that Dube bowled, he conceded 46 runs to his name.

"Varun is a trump card for India. If he goes for runs, India are forced to give Dube the ball, which means trouble for them. Dube isn't a convincing sixth bowler. The lone concern from the Zimbabwe outing was Shivam Dube's bowling. He went for too many runs. As a sixth bowling option, if you can't trust him even against Zimbabwe, then how can you trust him against the West Indies?" he said.

