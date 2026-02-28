Kris Srikkanth rates West Indies' chances against India ahead of crucial clash in Kolkata

New Delhi:

India is all set to take on the West Indies in game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, and the clash is a must-win game for the Indian team as a victory would mean qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament.

With the clash right around the corner, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth came forward and talked about the West Indies’ chances in the upcoming clash against the Indian team.

"West Indies have six hitting capabilities. But who will bowl for them? Ian Bishop only has to come back and bowl for them. They also have a terrible top order, especially the openers. Hetmyer is the one good player in the top order, who is also used to Indian conditions. Their batting lineup is too much of a hit-and-miss. India are a far, far superior side,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"India will smash guys like Shankar Joseph. Brandon King and Shai Hope have not scored at all. It'll be such an easy win for India that there is no need for even a percentage. The West Indies have only good spinners. Their medium pacers are too easy for the Indian batters. They get no movement and have no pace or bounce,” he added.

Srikkanth branded the way to beat the West Indies in Kolkata

Furthermore, Srikkanth talked about how the only way to beat the West Indies in Kolkata would be to bat first. He opined that the Indian team’s batting attack would overpower the Windies on the Kolkata pitch.

"The only threat the West Indies can pose to India is by batting first and scoring 240. Maybe even 200 to 210, if they score, they may have a chance. Kolkata is a small ground with a flat pitch, which works for both sides. If the West Indies hit 15 sixes, India will smash 18 sixes," said Srikkanth.

