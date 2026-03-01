Kolkata weather report: Will rain spoil IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

Kolkata:

The stage is set for game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Team India will take on the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. The clash is a must-win for the Men in Blue, as a victory would mean qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.

It is worth noting that the West Indies sit in second place in the Super 8 group, whereas India sit in third. Both sides are equal on points but are separated due to the net run rate. Both sides have two points each to their names, and whoever wins will reach the semi-final of the tournament.

The Indian team will come into the clash on the back of a brilliant victory against Zimbabwe, where they managed to post 256 runs in the first innings and limited Zimbabwe to 184, winning the game by 72 runs.

Kolkata weather report

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Kolkata for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in Kolkata with 17 percent cloud cover. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 27°C, gradually dipping to 24°C as the night progresses.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

