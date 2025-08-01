Chris Woakes unlikely to bowl again in fifth Test against India following suspected shoulder dislocation Star England all-rounder Chris Woakes is expected to miss the remainder of the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India after he hurt his shoulder in the first innings of the game.

London:

England seems to have hit a major roadblock ahead of day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India. The hosts’ star all-rounder Chris Woakes is expected to miss the remainder of the fifth test after a suspected shoulder dislocation.

He sustained the injury while fielding in the first innings of the fifth test against India. Chasing a ball into mid-off, Woakes’ left hand appeared to slip on the wet outfield. Attempting to steady himself, the 36-year-old landed on his shoulder and stayed down.

Receiving medical attention from the physio, Woakes walked back to the dressing room. It is also worth noting that there was no comment made on the extent of his injury, but the veteran is expected to undergo scans overnight.

Gus Atkinson opens up on Woakes’ injury

Opening up on the extent of Woakes’ injury, compatriot Gus Atkinson took centre stage and opined that while he does not know much, the injury to the 36-year-old did not look good.

"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great. It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone,” Atkinson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Karun Nair’s resilience helps India cross 200 on day 1

Speaking of the game between England and India, the hosts had the Shubman Gill-led side in deep trouble in the early stages of day 1. The clash began with India batting first, and the side’s openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside KL Rahul, departed after scoring 2 and 14 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Shubman Gill amassed 21 runs before departing, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 38 as well. With the visitors in trouble, Karun Nair stepped up and scored 52* runs in 98 deliveries as India ended day 1 on a score of 204/6.

Also Read: