ICC backs continental qualification for 2028 LA Olympics; Pakistan, New Zealand could miss out The ICC plans to adopt a continental qualification system for the 2028 LA Olympics, risking the exclusion of top teams like Pakistan and New Zealand. One team per continent will qualify, with potential expansion in future Olympics.

Los Angeles:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to approve a continental qualification system to determine the six teams that will participate in cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The format, which aims to ensure global representation, could mean that top-ranked Full Member nations like Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka might not feature in cricket’s Olympic return after more than a century.

The proposal was discussed at the ICC’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), where it reportedly received majority support. Although some specifics are still under review, the fundamental principle of ‘one team per continent’ aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) emphasis on broader geographic inclusion.

The men’s and women’s T20 tournaments will each feature six teams, to be held from July 14 to 29, 2028. While the ICC originally considered selecting the top six-ranked teams based on a cut-off date, several member boards pushed back, arguing it excluded a significant portion of the cricketing world. The revised model now ensures one qualifying spot from each continent: Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas, with a possible sixth spot decided via a global qualifier.

What happens to West Indies?

As per ESPNcricinfo, if rankings are used to determine the qualifiers, India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), England (Europe), and South Africa (Africa) are currently best placed to qualify. For the Americas, the USA could gain automatic entry as hosts, though the ICC is still deliberating this due to eligibility questions around the USA men's team and the low international standing of the women's side.

The West Indies, which competes as a combined team in most international cricket, faces a unique challenge. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has proposed two models: a regional tournament among Caribbean nations or participation in a global qualifying route.

Meanwhile, England, Scotland, and Ireland have joined forces under the banner of Great Britain Cricket to field a team for the Olympics, complying with IOC requirements.