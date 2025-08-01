Karun Nair's maiden Test fifty saves India's day at rain-affected Oval after Tongue wags for England It was a shared day among India, England and rain, which ate up one full session of play as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finally saw its first glimpse of a Test match in English conditions - green top, overcast skies and ball swinging and seaming around all day.

London:

For the first time in the ongoing Test summer in England, featuring England, it felt like a Test match in England. Gloomy, overcast skies, green top, rain interruptions and the ball swinging and seaming around all day. India ended the day at 204/6, a position which India would be slightly happy with after being six down for just 153 while England would have hoped for a couple of more wickets, especially since the hosts might have lost the services of Chris Woakes, who dived on his left shoulder to save a boundary and injured it badly.