Karun Nair's maiden Test fifty saves India's day at rain-affected Oval after Tongue wags for England

It was a shared day among India, England and rain, which ate up one full session of play as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finally saw its first glimpse of a Test match in English conditions - green top, overcast skies and ball swinging and seaming around all day.

Karun Nair stitched crucial partnerships with Dhruv Jurel first and then Washington Sundar on the opening day of the Oval Test
Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_
Published: , Updated:
London:

For the first time in the ongoing Test summer in England, featuring England, it felt like a Test match in England. Gloomy, overcast skies, green top, rain interruptions and the ball swinging and seaming around all day. India ended the day at 204/6, a position which India would be slightly happy with after being six down for just 153 while England would have hoped for a couple of more wickets, especially since the hosts might have lost the services of Chris Woakes, who dived on his left shoulder to save a boundary and injured it badly.

 

 

