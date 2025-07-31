WATCH: Shubman Gill's brainfade costs him dearly at Oval resulting in run-out; hands England a gift India's No. 3 and 4 batters Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill had negotiated the period of play on either side of lunch before the latter had a lapse in concentration. England chose to bowl on a greenish Oval wicket and had Indian batters in a fix.

London:

It was a bowling day at the Oval on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between England and India. England won the toss and opted to bowl first and the hosts had both the Indian openers snuffed out in the morning session. Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill had settled the nerves and took India to lunch without any further hiccups, even though it was brought forward due to rain. However, a brain fade from Gill cost him his wicket, handing England an advantage out of nowhere.

The incident took place in the 28th over of the Indian innings, bowled by Atkinson. It was a good length delivery from Atkinson, bowled outside the off-stump and Gill harmlessly defended it towards the covers. However, it was a gentle push and the bowler could easily reach it. Somehow, though, Gill thought that there was a run and was off the blocks quickly. Gill got no response from his batting partner, Sai Sudharsan, but was too late in returning after committing.

Atkinson was quick to gather the ball with his left hand, transferred it swiftly and made a direct aim to catch Gill short. The Indian captain wasn't even in the frame and Atkinson was off on a celebratory run. England got a huge wicket of someone who had scored over 740 runs in the series, as a gift.

Watch the video here:

Only six overs were bowled in that period between two rain breaks and India lost their captain while scoring just 13 runs. After another massive delay, the players finally returned to clear skies and a bit of sunshine. Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan took India's innings forward, but Josh Tongue improved upon his wayward first spell to get two quick wickets.

Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja both got out to jaffas from Tongue, as India lost half their side in the final session, with an hour and a half to go for the stumps.