West Indies announce T20I squad vs Pakistan, key players miss out to injuries

The West Indies have named a 14-member squad for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, making several changes to manage player workloads and cover injuries sustained during the recent Australia series. The three-match series against Pakistan holds importance to the Caribbean side as they need to regroup after a disappointing run against Australia, where they were whitewashed 5-0 in the T20Is and lost the Test series 3-0.

Notably, pacer Alzarri Joseph has been rested for the series as part of workload management, having been a key part of the West Indies bowling attack throughout their UK tour and the recently concluded Australia series. Team management has opted to give him a break to keep him fresh for the upcoming ODI assignments.

Meanwhile, the batting options have also been affected by injuries. Evin Lewis, who missed the final T20I against Australia due to injury, has been ruled out of the Pakistan T20Is as he continues his recovery. His availability for the ODI series, which begins on August 8, will be determined after further medical assessment.

Further blows came with the unavailability of Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King, both of whom suffered side strains during the final T20I against Australia. King’s injury will be reassessed ahead of the ODI series, but he will miss the T20Is.

Carty, Athanaze, Shamar added

In response to these absences, West Indies have added Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Shamar Joseph, and Johnson Charles to the squad. The inclusion of fast bowler Shamar Joseph and top-order batter Alick Athanaze offers the team some fresh options as they look to bounce back from their recent form slump.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.