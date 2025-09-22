Chris Lynn signs one-year extension with Adelaide Strikers in BBL Star Australia cricketer Chris Lynn has signed a one-year extension with BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Adelaide Strikers ahead of the new season of the marquee tournament. Lynn will be available for the entirety of the competition.

Adelaide:

In a major development, the BBL’s (Big Bash League) highest run-getter and star Australia batter, Chris Lynn, has signed a one-year contract extension with Adelaide Strikers ahead of the upcoming BBL season. The 35-year-old will be available for the entire tournament, and this is the fourth season that he has signed with Strikers.

Notably, Strikers will be coming into the new BBL season on the back of a horrid performance in the previous year. Coming back from their first-ever last-place finish in the league, Strikers will hope for a heavily improved season, and they will aim to improve on the back of Lynn’s extension.

It is also worth noting that Lynn was not available for his first two seasons with the BBL due to his commitments in the UAE. However, he made himself available for the full season in 2024 but had to pull out due to a hamstring injury.

Chris Lynn speaks on his contract extension

After signing the one-year extension with Adelaide Strikers, Chris Lynn took centre stage and talked about how he is looking forward to playing for a whole BBL season uninterrupted. He opined that the squad is exciting, and he is looking to go further into the tournament with them.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Adelaide Oval and helping the team go deep into finals this year. We've got an exciting squad this season and I can't wait to see what we can produce when we take to the field,” Lynn was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Furthermore, Adelaide Strikers’ Tim Paine branded Lynn as an invaluable asset to the Adelaide Strikers’ squad. "We're thrilled to have Chris returning to the Strikers as we strive for a deep finals campaign. While his batting exploits speak for themselves, his experience and leadership are equally invaluable to our emerging players within the squad,” Paine said.

Also Read: