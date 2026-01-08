Delhi Police takes big action ahead of SIR, apprehends 20 Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in city Delhi Police apprehended 20 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the city. Police said some Indian identity documents were recovered from them.

Delhi Police on Thursday took big action ahead of the SIR (Special Identification Registration) process in the capital city. In this regard, Delhi Police apprehended 20 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the city. Police said some Indian identity documents were recovered from them.

Five Bangladeshis apprehended in Delhi

Apart from this, five Bangladeshi nationals were also apprehended in Delhi in the first week of 2026. Police said the district's foreigner cell checked around 100 people during the week and received a tip-off about foreign nationals overstaying their visas in the area. These people were attempting to obtain visas for other countries despite having no valid Indian travel documents.

18 Bangladeshis found illegally residing in Delhi

In June last year, the North-West district police of Delhi apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals found illegally residing in the city. The arrests were made during a special operation conducted in the Bharat Nagar police station area by the Foreigner Cell unit.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating that three families who had migrated from Haryana were now hiding in the Wazirpur JJ Colony, frequently changing locations to avoid detection.

36 footpaths searched to detect illegal Bangladeshis

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West Delhi Bhisham Singh stated that over 36 footpaths and 45 alleyways were searched in a thorough combing effort during the operation. One suspect was initially apprehended and, after sustained interrogation, admitted to being a Bangladeshi national.

He revealed that he and others had been working as labourers at brick kiln companies in Haryana. After Haryana Police took action, they fled to Delhi and settled in the JJ clusters of Wazirpur and surrounding areas.

Based on his statements, police apprehended 17 more individuals. In total, 18 Bangladeshi nationals, including six adults and 12 children, were found to be residing illegally without any valid documents, visas, or permits, thereby violating provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other immigration laws.

