Kieron Pollard achieves massive feat, surpasses Dwayne Bravo in elite list after CPL 2025 win

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard continues to impress even in the twilight of his career. The 38-year-old helped Trinbago Knight Riders win their fifth CPL (Caribbean Premier League) title after they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2025 final. Winning the title, Pollard became the player with the most T20 tournament finals won, surpassing Dwayne Bravo.

Before the CPL 2025 final, Pollard was tied with Bravo with 17 T20 tournament finals won, defeating Guyana. The all-rounder took his tally to 18 and sits alone at the mountaintop. Furthermore, the likes of Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Rohit Sharma, and Andre Russell feature on the list as well.

The game between Knight Riders and Amazon Warriors saw Warriors coming in to bat first and scoring a total of 130 runs on the board after Iftikhar Ahmed and Ben McDermott’s contributions with the bat.

Defending the target, where Amazon Warriors came close, they were unable to take down Knight Riders’ batting attack, as the side won the game by three wickets, clinching their fifth CPL title.

Pollard reflected on the performance after the game

After the brilliant title win, Kieron Pollard took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance throughout the competition. It is also worth noting that the star all-rounder won the Player of the Tournament award for his excellent performances.

“I think it's a fantastic moment, not only for myself and my family, who have continued to urge me to play cricket, but for the entire TKR team. We changed leadership at the start of this tournament, and we have a new coach and a new captain. Being able to contribute to our winning cause, I think he couldn't ask for anything better. Nicholas Pooran has been playing CPL for 13 years, and he's getting his first CPL with us. Dwayne Bravo is getting his first championship as a head coach. The support of each and everybody was fantastic,” Pollard said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

