'Chotu, will you win us the World Cup?' - Suryakumar Yadav reveals chat with Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav has revealed how key conversations with his players helped shape India’s triumphant campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026. The captain spoke about the belief and commitment shown by several members of the squad, highlighting the roles played by Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson during the tournament.

According to Suryakumar, Siraj was initially surprised when he received a call inviting him to join the squad ahead of the World Cup. The skipper added that he also spoke with Ishan Kishan just before the selection meeting, asking the keeper-batter if he was ready to join the squad and make a difference.

Suryakumar also reflected on Sanju Samson’s attitude after returning to the playing XI during the competition, praising the batter’s team-first approach and willingness to contribute in any way possible. It resulted in Samson hitting three back-to-back half-centuries and winning the Player of the Tournament award.

"If we talk about Siraj.. I called him before the World Cup and informed him to join the team. He said, 'You must be kidding me'. That was his first reaction. Then I called Ishan just before our selection meeting, saying, 'Chotu, will you win us the World Cup?’ He asked me to just trust him and the way he has walked the talk, it has been a lovely story. Sanju Samson didn’t start the tournament. When he returned, all he said was, 'How can I help the team?' That’s the biggest blessing," Suryakumar said in Star Sports' Follow the Blues.

Sabka saath, sabka vikaas ft. Suryakumar

The captain highlighted the importance of speaking to the players who aren't regular in the team. He noted that the regulars are usually in autopilot mode, as they are aware of what needs to be done but keeping the others ready is a challenge.

'You need to take hard calls at times. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. It’s important to talk to everyone and explain things to them. They say and I agree, sabka saath sabka vikaas is important. You need that kind of a mindset to win a tournament,' Suryakumar added.

