PM Modi congratulates Nepal's newly elected youth leader Balendra Shah, Rabi Lamichhane on RSP's win

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a “warm” telephone conversation with leaders of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party after the party’s strong performance in the country’s recent elections. During the call, he congratulated party chairman Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balendra Shah for their electoral victories and praised the party’s impressive success.

PM Modi’s message of partnership and progress

In his message, PM Modi wrote of the deep ties shared by India and Nepal and expressed hope that the relationship between the two neighbours will continue to grow stronger. “I am confident that with our joint efforts, the friendship between India and Nepal will reach new heights in the years ahead,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also assured the leaders that India remains committed to working closely with Nepal’s upcoming government. He said cooperation between the two countries will focus on development, progress, and improving the lives of their citizens.

“Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP. Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries. I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead,” PM Modi posted on X.