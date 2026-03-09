Suryakumar Yadav names Olympic gold as top priority after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

Ahmedabad :

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026. The triumph made the Suryakumar Yadav-led side the first team to win back-to-back editions of the tournament and also lift the trophy on home soil. After the win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar revealed that the celebrations continued late into the night, leaving the players with very little sleep.

On the following day, the captain wants to put the victory in the past as he outlined the team’s next ambition, saying that securing an Olympic gold medal is now the top priority.

“Whatever ICC events come next, we will play the same brand of cricket. After 2024, we changed our style and now, the T20I side can’t feel relaxed. In 2028, we have the biggest event, which is the Olympics. Cricket will be played for the first time. Olympic gold will definitely be our top priority and then, in the same year, we have the T20 World Cup again. We have done it two times in a row, so why not make it three in a row,” Suryakumar said in Star Sports’ Follow the Blues.

Suryakumar reveals feeling on being in elite company after ICC trophy

Suryakumar became the fifth Indian captain after Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to win an ICC trophy. Revealing his feelings, the captain noted that it hadn’t quite sunk in. He also highlighted the hard work behind it and the discipline that got him to the position he is in.

“It’s an elite company. It’s a very special feeling. It will take some time to sink in. It’s been just one day. When I go to Bombay, meet everyone, meet my friends, maybe it will be more special. God is great and I have been very fortunate but there was tremendous hard work behind it. Many people sacrified a lot for it and supported me a lot. It was important for me to stay disciplined. At the end of the very happy,” Samson said.

