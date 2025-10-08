Advertisement
CEAT Cricket Awards: Brian Lara, Rohit Sharma among recipients of special honours; check full winners list

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma was among the many stars who were presented with an award at the Ceat Cricket Awards 2025. The likes of Sanju Samson, Smriti Mandhana, Brian Lara, and many more stars were awarded in the ceremony.

Mumbai:

The CEAT Cricket Awards were held in Mumbai on October 7. The 27th edition of the awards saw many big names present at the ceremony, as many current and former cricketers were awarded in several different categories. Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma captured the headlines after he was presented with a special memento for leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title. 

Furthermore, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was awarded the lifetime achievement award. Additionally, B. S. Chandrasekhar was given the same award as well. Star England batter Joe Root won the international cricketer of the year award, whereas Sanju Samson won T20I batter of the year. 

It is worth noting that Samson won the award after toppling the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. In the women’s category, Smriti Mandhana was named the Women’s Batter of the Year, whereas Deepti Sharma was named the Women’s Bowler of the Year.

Rohit Sharma set to feature for India in upcoming Australia tour

It is worth noting that his presence at the award ceremony was Rohit Sharma’s first public appearance after being removed from the post of ODI captain of the Indian team. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), announcing the India squad for the upcoming Australia tour, revealed that star batter Shubman Gill will be India’s new ODI captain. 

However, Rohit Sharma was named in India’s squad for the ODI series against Australia. It is worth noting that India and Australia will take on each other across three ODI matches and five T20Is. 

The three-game ODI series will feature both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have already announced their retirement from T20Is and Test cricket and will solely focus on ODI cricket for the time being. 

Full winners list:

Award Winner
Special memento for winning Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma
Lifetime achievement award Brian Lara
International cricketer of the year Joe Root
T20I batter of the year Sanju Samson
T20I bowler of the year Varun Chakravarthy
CEAT JioStar Award Shreyas Iyer
Men's ODI Batter of the Year Kane Williamson
Men's ODI Bowler of the Year Matt Henry
CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award B.S. Chandrasekhar
Women's Batter Of The Year Smriti Mandhana
Women's Bowler Of The Year Deepti Sharma
The Emerging Player of the Year Angrish Raghuvanshi
Award for Exemplary Leadership Temba Bavuma
Men's Test Bowler of the Year Prabath Jayasuriya
Men's Test Cricketer of the Year Harry Brook
CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year Harsh Dubey

Top News

