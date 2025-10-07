Prithvi Shaw involved in heated exchange with former Mumbai teammates after smashing 181 | WATCH Prithvi Shaw smashed 181 against his former team, Mumbai, during the Ranji Trophy warm-up fixture. Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with his former teammates after getting dismissed.

New Delhi:

Having parted ways with Mumbai, Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with his former teammates during the Ranji Trophy warm-up fixture on Tuesday, October 7.

Shaw slammed a scintillating 181 off 219 balls against Mumbai as he gears up for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season that gets underway on October 15. He had got to his hundred off just 140 deliveries in his stroke-filled outing.

Meanwhile, Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with the Mumbai players after being dismissed. Shaw swept Musheer Khan to deep fine leg and was caught out. While walking back, the opener was involved in an exchange with his former teammates, and the players had to be separated by the umpires.

Watch the video here:

Shaw joined Maharashtra after parting ways with Mumbai, ending an eight-year association with them. "At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years," Shaw said on joining Maharashtra.

"The Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure throughout the state. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women’s MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are a testament to their vision.

"I'm confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team."

Shaw's career has taken a dip in recent times. He was tipped to be a big thing in Indian cricket; however, he has been away from the national setup since 2021. Moreover, Shaw went unsold in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction too.