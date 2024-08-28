Caribbean Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TKRIDERS X The 12th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will kick off on August 29 with Antigua and Barbados Falcons taking on Saint Lucia Kings in the opener

It's been 10 days since the Hundred ended and another franchise league is set to kick off, this time in the Caribbean. The 'biggest party in sport', the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is back for its 12th edition. The only change this time around, apart from the little shift in the window due to the Hundred, is the new franchise, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF), which has replaced the now defunct Jamaica Tallawahs side.

Most of the Tallawahs players are in the ABF squad including the likes of Brandon King, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen in addition to a few of the new ones.

The Falcons play the tournament opener in Antigua against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday, August 29 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The format remains the same, six teams, 34 matches including the eliminator, a couple of qualifiers and the final on October 6. Trinbago Knight Riders are again the strongest on the paper with who's who of West Indies cricket in the squad but it's all about who is better on the park. Can Guyana Amazon Warriors go two in two?

Here's all you need to know about CPL 2024-

Full Schedule

Squads

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Sam Billings (wk), Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James

Barbados Royals

Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Kadeem Alleyne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Anrich Nortje, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Tabraiz Shamsi

Saint Lucia Kings

Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Shadrack Descarte, Mikkel Govia, McKenny Clarke, Akeem Auguste, Tim Seifert

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris

Match details and streaming

The matches will have a start time of 4:30 AM IST. On double-header days, the first match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST with the second match to follow at 4:30 AM IST. The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels on TV and the live streaming of all the CPL matches will be available on the Fancode app and website.