'Can’t really put it into words': John Campbell opens up after hitting his maiden Test century against India Star West Indies opener John Campbell took centre stage and talked about his century, and the feeling of notching up his maiden Test century after his exuberant knock against team India in the second Test of the series.

New Delhi:

The West Indies put in a good performance against the Indian team on day 4 of the ongoing second Test between the two sides. Batting in the follow-on, the visitors put on quite the show, amassing 390 runs and posting a target of 121 runs for India to chase down.

One of the biggest highlights of the day was the performance of Windies opener John Campbell. Hitting his maiden Test ton, Campbell amassed 115 runs in 199 deliveries to propel his side to a brilliant start in the second innings.

Speaking on the same, the star batter took centre stage and opined that he cannot explain how he is feeling after hitting his first Test century, and that too against the Indian team.

“I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective. My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I’ve always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me,” Campbell said after the day ended.

Campbell reflected on his dismissal in the first innings as well

Furthermore, the star batter talked about his wicket in the first innings of the game. Notably, he was dismissed on a score of 10 runs after Sai Sudharsan took an exceptional catch as India got the first breakthrough.

“That was a freak of a catch. Honestly, I couldn’t have done anything different. I am just thankful I could come back in the second innings and make a big contribution for the team,” Campbell said.

Also Read: