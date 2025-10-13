West Indies' valiant fight drags India into Day 5 of a home Test against them for first time since 2011 West Indies have managed to take this Test match into the final day after putting up a strong effort with the bat in the follow-on. The Windies scored 390 in their second innings and gave the hosts a target of 121 in the Delhi Test.

New Delhi:

West Indies have dragged India into Day 5 of a Test match after putting up a valiant fight in their follow-on in the second Test in Delhi. Led by centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, the Windies made 390 in their second innings to hand India a 121-run target to win the match and the series. Chasing the meagre total in the fourth innings, India are well and truly on course to win the match with a score of 63/1 at the end of the fourth day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This was the first time since November 2011 that the West Indies have dragged India into Day 5 of a Test match between the two teams in India. The hosts were handed a paltry total of 121, of which they have raced 63 runs off and need only 58 more on the final day to register a 2-0 win. The hosts have lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for eight and have KL Rahul (25) and Sai Sudharsan (30) in the middle.

Jaiswal experiments for early end, but effort goes in vain

The victory could have come today for India had Yashasvi Jaiswal continued in the same vein he was going at the start of the chase. India had to chase 121 with 18 overs on offer and the possibility of another eight overs if victory was in sight and conditions permitted.

Jaiswal began in his usual self, looking to flick the first ball of the innings, but missing it. However, the Southpaw did not take his foot off the pedal and kept churning out runs. He hit two fours before holing out Jomel Warrican to Anderson Phillip at long-on.

Rahul and Sudharsan then dropped anchor, knowing a win was far and any further hiccups would bring the visitors into the match. They played the Windies spinners with control, respecting the good balls and putting the bad ones away.

West Indies put up strong fight in the follow-on

The Windies showed their best effort with the bat in the whole series while following on in the Delhi Test. John Campbell and Shai Hope slammed centuries and put up a 177-run stand for the third wicket. Campbell notched up his maiden Test century in 49 innings, while Hope hit his third Test ton, which has come after a gap of eight years.

Campbell scored 115 but was dismissed LBW by Ravindra Jadeja while trying to reverse-sweep the left-arm spinner in the first session. Hope's stay came to an end in the second session when Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up on a ball that stayed a bit low. The Windies lost wickets in a cluster with Kuldeep Yadav weaving his magic and Jasprit Bumrah scalping two wickets as well.

However, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales put up a strong 79-run stand for the 10th wicket to take the lead past 100 and hand India a 121-run target to ensure that they will not go down without a fight despite a win looking way too far from them.