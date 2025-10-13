'Youngsters are pushing them': Ravi Shastri gives his take on Rohit, Kohli's chances for ODI World Cup 2027 Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently came forward and talked about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's chances to feature for the Indian team in ODI World Cup 2027 ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Indian team as they are slated to tour Australia for a white-ball series. The Men in Blue will take on Australia across three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI will be held on October 19, whereas the first T20I will be held on October 29.

It is worth noting that the ODI series between the two sides will see the much-awaited return of veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With the star duo having retired from Test and T20I cricket, they only play ODI cricket for India now, and many have been questioning whether or not they would feature for the Men in Blue in the ODI World Cup 2027.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri opined that a lot could depend on their fitness, and with the youngsters constantly pushing them, it could be interesting to see whether Rohit and Kohli feature in the World Cup.

"They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger, and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel, and then it's their call. Rohit Sharma … Virat Kohli … they know that these youngsters are pushing them,” Shastri told reporters in Sydney.

Shastri talked about India’s squad for Australia series

Furthermore, Ravi Shastri gave his take on India’s squad for the series against Australia. He named the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel as some stars who could make an impact.

"A lot of good young talent and a lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, so it's a strong white-ball unit. India is much stronger in white-ball than red-ball cricket. (Tilak Varma's) innings in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic. Because under pressure, to play like that was impressive. There are some good young guns there in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma,” he added.