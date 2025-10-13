Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves etch names in elite list with exceptional 10th wicket partnership against India West Indies' duo of Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves built a solid partnership for the 10th wicket against the Indian team on day 4 of the ongoing second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 13.

New Delhi:

The West Indies have pulled off one of the most resilient performances of the year. Taking on the Indian team in the second Test of the ongoing two-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Windies conceded 518 runs in the first innings and followed it up by scoring 248, and amassed 390 runs in the follow-on, posting a target of 121 runs for India to chase down.

The visitors put in a brilliant performance with the bat, which saw centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell. However, it was the partnership between Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves that captured the headlines. Playing for the 10th wicket, Seales and Greaves put forth a stand of 79 runs.

Doing so, the two batters built the fifth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for the West Indies in their Test cricket history. Tino Best and Denesh Ramdin have the record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership for the Windies in Test cricket when they amassed 143 runs together against England at Birmingham in 2012.

India lose Jaiswal early in run chase

As the Indian team came out to chase down the target, the side saw openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal coming out to bat. However, the hosts were hit by a major roadblock after Jaiswal departed for just eight runs in the run chase. Aiming to hit a big shot in the early stages of the second innings, Jaiswal ended up hitting the ball right in the hands of Phillip, as Warrican took his first wicket.

With Jaiswal’s early loss, Sai Sudharsan came out to bat, and alongside KL Rahul, Sudharsan would be looking to stay patient and take the game into day 5, where India will aim to register a resounding victory and clinch the series as well.

