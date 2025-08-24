Cameron Green, Head, and Marsh, replicate South Africa's 10-year-old feat in Mackay The trio of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green put in exceptional performances in the third ODI of the series against South Africa. Hitting centuries, the three batters went on to replicate South Africa's decade old feat.

Mackay, Australia:

Australia looked exceptional with the bat in the first innings of the third ODI against South Africa. Taking on the Proteas at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 24, Australia posted a mammoth total of 431 runs in the first innings, and the trio of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green all completed centuries in the game.

It is worth noting that this is only the second instance in men’s ODI matches that all of the top three have scored centuries. The record was previously achieved by South Africa’s trio of Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers when they scored tons against the West Indies in 2015.

The clash started with Australia coming in to bat, and the side opened their innings with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scoring 142 and 100 runs, respectively. Furthermore, the excellent start was followed up with Cameron Green amassing 118* runs in 55 deliveries, alongside Alex Carey, who scored 50* runs in 37 deliveries as Australia posted a total of 431 runs in the first innings. Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy were the only wicket takers for South Africa in the first innings, with one wicket each to their names.

Travis Head opens up on his stellar knock

After the end of the first innings, Travis Head, who had been struggling for runs, came forward and revealed how he felt after finally getting some runs on the board in the clash.

"I probably haven't got the runs in this series that I would have liked. Nice to get in with Mitch. Batting in the day time on a nice wicket, we knew there were runs out there to be had. Nice to contribute. It's been a bit of a lean series so far,” Head said after the first innings.

Also Read: