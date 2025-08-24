Cameron Green smashes second fastest century for Australia, equals Jos Buttler's feat in all-time list Cameron Green came out to bat at three and smashed the ball right from the word go as he smashed the ton in just 47 deliveries with five fours and seven sixes to his name. This is the second-fastest century for Australia in the history of ODI cricket.

Mackay:

Cameron Green smashed his maiden century in ODI cricket in the third and final game against South Africa today at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. He reached the 100-run mark in just 47 deliveries, registering the second fastest century for Australia in ODI history. Glenn Maxwell is the player who still holds the record of smashing the fastest ton for his country in the format, having done it in just 40 balls against the Netherlands during the 2023 ODI World Cup in Delhi.

He came out to bat at number three after Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh added a record 250 runs for the opening wicket and literally smashed his way to leave South Africa deflated. Green made sure to hit almost evey delivery that came his way and was fearless after the platform that was set by the openers.

He got a bit slow after reaching 96 and eventually reached his ton in 47 balls to register the joint-11th fastest century in the all-time list. However, this is still the fastest century against South Africa and in Australia, too, in ODI cricket. Jos Buttler also smacked a 47-ball century on his way to an unbeaten 162 against the Netherlands in 2022.

Fastest ODI centuries for Australia

Players Balls taken Opposition Year Glenn Maxwell 40 Netherlands 2023 Cameron Green 47 South Africa 2025 Glenn Maxwell 51 Sri Lanka 2015 James Faulkner 57 India 2013 Travis Head 59 New Zealand 2023

Australia post second-highest total in ODI history

It was a day filled with records for Australia with the bat as their top three batters smashed centuries for the first time in their cricket history. Travis Head (142), Mitchell Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118*) literally annihilated South Africa's bowling to post a massive total of 431 runs in their 50 overs for the loss of two wickets. This is Australia's second-highest ODI total ever, with the highest being 434 which also came against South Africa in 2006. Interestingly, South Africa chased down that score, which is still the highest ever chase in ODI cricket.

