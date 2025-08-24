Travis Head creates massive strike-rate record in ODIs with 142-run knock vs South Africa Star Australia batter Travis Head performed exceptionally well in the first innings of the third ODI against South Africa, scoring 142 runs. Head went on to achieve a massive feat, scripting history as well.

Mackay, Australia:

Australia opener Travis Head was on fire against South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing series. Head amassed 142 runs in 103 deliveries, completing 2000 runs as an opener. Head achieved the feat with the highest strike rate among any other batters with 2000+ runs as an opener in ODI cricket.

It is worth noting that Head has scored 2042 runs to his name as an opener in ODIs in 43 games and maintains a strike rate of 117.62, which is the highest of any opener with 2000+ runs to his name.

Speaking of the game, the third ODI saw Australia coming out to bat with opener Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scoring 142 and 100 runs, respectively. The two knocks helped the Proteas post a huge total on the board in the first innings of the game.

Australia hope for a win in third ODI

As for the series, South Africa currently leads the series 0-2. The Proteas won the series after winning the first two ODIs and hoped for a similar showing in the third game of the series as well. However, looking for a consolation win, the Aussies have turned up the heat in the third clash.

After centuries of the two openers, Cameron Green went on to score his maiden ODI century as well. Helping Australia cross the 400-run mark, the partnership between Green and Alex Carey proved crucial for the Men in Yellow in the first innings of the game as well. Their performances helped Australia post a total of 431 runs in the first innings, which is the second-highest ODI total for the Aussies. They will hope for a similar performance with the ball as well.

Openers with the highest strike rate in ODIs (min. 2000+ runs):

Travis Head: 117.62

Jonny Bairstow: 105.98

Jason Roy: 105.53

Virender Sehwag: 104.72

Brendon McCullum: 102.74

