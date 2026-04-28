Bruno Fernandes matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League record

New Delhi:

Bruno Fernandes reached a significant personal milestone as Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League. Following the win, the Michael Carrick side is just one point away from confirming their seat in the UEFA Champions League next year. Meanwhile, the Portuguese midfielder played a decisive role on the night, contributing directly to his side’s second goal with a well-timed assist for Benjamin Sesko.

That contribution carried added weight, as it brought Fernandes to 140 goal involvements in the Premier League. The figure matches the tally achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in England, placing the current United captain alongside one of the club’s most iconic figures. Notably, Fernandes has reached the mark in fewer matches, doing so in 226 appearances since his arrival in 2020.

Ronaldo’s numbers were built across two separate spells at Old Trafford, first between 2003 and 2009 and later during the 2021-22 season. While his earlier years established him as a global star, his return saw him share the pitch with Fernandes at club level for the first time.

A closer look at the breakdown highlights Fernandes’ balanced output. He has registered 70 goals and an equal number of assists, which underlines his influence both as a finisher and a creator. Ronaldo’s record, by comparison, consists of 103 goals and 37 assists.

Fernandes’ recent form has also been remarkable. He has been directly involved in goals in a run of consecutive league appearances, a streak not seen at Manchester United since Robin van Persie achieved a similar feat over a decade ago.

Can Bruno break Thierry Henry, Kevin de Bruyne’s record?

This season, the midfielder has emerged as the league’s most prolific provider, leading the assist charts with 19. That puts him well ahead of the nearest challenger, Rayan Cherki of Manchester City. With four matches still to play, Fernandes is within touching distance of a longstanding record. Two more assists would see him surpass the single-season benchmark jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

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