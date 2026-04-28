Brazil's Eder Militao ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026, Real Madrid confirms surgery

New Delhi:

Brazil and Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has been ruled out of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The 28-year-old injured his hamstring during a La Liga clash against Alaves last week. On Tuesday, the star defender underwent surgery to fix it and it will keep him out of action for five months. He is expected to return to action in October, which means he will miss the first two months of the club season as well.

Now, with Madrid already out of the UEFA Champions League and 11 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, the club may not suffer from his absence, but the same can’t be said about Brazil. He was expected to play a major role in Brazil’s defence in the summer, who are chasing their maiden World title in 24 years.

Meanwhile, in his absence, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes are expected to pair up at the heart of defence, with Bremer on the bench. Having played for years under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Militao could have been an excellent addition, particularly because of his attacking returns. He is very strong in the box, similar to Gabriel and can also play long balls, which Brazil will miss.

Real Madrid, in the meantime, have confirmed that the defender has undergone surgery and his progress is being closely monitored.

“Our player Eder Militão has successfully undergone surgery today for the rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris in his left leg. The operation was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services. Militão will begin his recovery work in the coming days,” Madrid’s statement read.

Will there be a space for Neymar?

Over the past few months, star forward Neymar has repeatedly expressed a desire to represent Brazil in the World Cup. However, Ancelotti has been strict and hasn’t called him up even once. Before the squad announcement, he had the perfect chance to prove his mettle for Santos, but unfortunately, the winger is currently dealing with a viral infection. He didn’t participate in Sunday’s training session at CT Rei Pele and with that, doubts have emerged about whether he can make it to Brazil’s 26-member squad after all.

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