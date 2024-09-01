'They are winning 3-1': Sunil Gavaskar makes strong BGT 2024-25 prediction; points out Australia's weakness

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins during the Test match in Nagpur on February 8, 2023

Sunil Gavaskar joined the build-up talk ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India travel to Australia for the five-match Test series in November-December but the fans and players have already started speculating predictions.

The former Indian captain predicted another exciting series and said that both teams have the talent to prove Test cricket as the ultimate format of cricket. Gavaskar also predicted a 3-1 win for India which came as no surprise after Australia's recent struggles against the Men in Blue in Test cricket.

“It's going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day column. "Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India."

India are the current holder of the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy having won it 3-1 in 2023. Australia last defeated India in BGT in 2014-15 and also in the World Test Champions 2023 final.

Gavaskar also highlighted the reason behind his prediction pointing out the recent retirement of David Warner and the middle-order woes. Australia are yet to find Warner's replacement in Tests with Steve Smith opening with Usman Khawaja against New Zealand in the last Test series in March 2024.

"With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again. India being usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA countries the first Test will be crucial. That they aren't playing proper first class games before that as well as in the week long gaps between some Test matches could work against them. That said, it is how schedules are nowadays for most touring sides," Gavaskar added further.