Bopanna-Middelkoop script history, enter French Open doubles semifinal

Image Source : ROHAN Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop celebrate after winning their French Open quarterfinal match.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop entered the French Open men's doubles semifinal after defeating Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara.

The Indian along with his Dutch partner scripted history as they made it to the French Open last four for the maiden time. Bopanna, 42 and Middelkoop eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over their opponents in what was a hard-fought men's doubles quarterfinal.

The Indo-Dutch pair will now meet 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Roger of the Netherlands in the semifinal. Bopanna and Middelkoop last reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam way back in 2015 Wimbledon.

During the match, the pair lost the opening set but bounced back to win the next two sets. In the decider, the Indo-Dutch pair showed tremendous mental fortitude to fightback from 3-5 down to take the match to a super tiebreak.

They were again 0-3 behind but won 10 straight points to come up trumps.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had saved five match points to knock out Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the reigning Wimbledon champions, from the Roland Garros on Saturday.