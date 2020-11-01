Best season ever? IPL 2020 creates unique record after CSK's win over KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK beat KXIP by nine wickets

Time and again, veterans and analysts of the sports have hailed Indian Premier League as the best T20 franchise league across the globe. But Sunday's result revealed why as IPL 2020 created a unique record for itself following Chennai Super Kings' emphatic nine-wicket win in their final league game against Kings XI Punjab.

The win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium ensured that for the first time in an IPL season, all teams have won at least six games this season, that is as many wins Sunrisers Hyderabad had managed last season to occupy the fourth place in the playoffs.

Chennai were at the bottom of the table with five wins from 13 games, but their nine-wicket win against KL Rahul's win took their tally to six wins, which, after Match 53, five teams have managed to amass, and at least three teams are assured to finish with - CSK, KXIP and one between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The previous best was five wins secured by Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

Meanwhile, both CSK and KXIP are out of the race to the playoffs, while the Royals and KKR look to stay alive in the race with Sunrisers posing as a threat to the winning team. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, have already qualified and assured them of a top-of-the-table finish. the second place will be decided in the virtual quarterfinal tie between Royal Challengers and Delhi Capitals on Monday.

