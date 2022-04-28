Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
Ben Stokes appointed England's Test cricket team captain

Ben Stokes was appointed as captain of England's Test cricket team on Thursday.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
London Updated on: April 28, 2022 16:21 IST
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has been appointed as captain of the England Test team. 

Ben Stokes was appointed as captain of England's Test cricket team on Thursday.

The all-rounder replaced Joe Root, who quit the role two weeks ago with England having only won one of its last 17 Test matches. Stokes has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons.

It is the first big decision by Rob Key, the former England batsman who was recently hired as managing director of men's cricket in England.

"He epitomizes the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket," Key said.

"I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity." 

