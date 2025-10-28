BCCI shares second medical update on Shreyas Iyer, reveals star batter 'stable' and 'under observation' Shreyas Iyer picked up a spleen injury when he fell while taking a spectacular catch of Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The BCCI has shared a second medical update on Shreyas.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a second medical update on star batter Shreyas Iyer's injury that he sustained during the third ODI of the series against Australia on October 25.

The Indian Board has revealed that the star batter is now stable and is under observation. "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation."

The BCCI further revealed that a scan, done on October 28, has revealed that he has 'significant improvement'. "A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," the Board added.

Shreyas Iyer picked up the injury during third ODI in Sydney

Shreyas suffered a spleen injury in the third ODI of the recently concluded series between India and Australia. The injury occurred when Shreyas ran backwards from point to complete a spectacular catch of Alex Carey that saw him hit the ground hard.

The fall resulted in laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding upon his impact with the ground. The batter was seen grimacing in pain and went off the field and did not return for the entirety of the game. He was admitted to a hospital in Sydney, where it has been reported that he underwent surgery for the injury. An Indian Team doctor is in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his daily progress.

Suryakumar Yadav speaks on Shreyas' injury

Meanwhile, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed he enquired about Shreyas' injury and shared that he has been replying. "When I got to know about his injury, I called our physio Kamlesh Jain to get the update. Iyer has been replying on phone now which means he is stable. Doctors are there with him, he's speaking with people too, so it's looking good. He will be monitored for the next few days.

"It is unfortunate what happened and these cases are very rare. But rare things happen to rare talent like Shreyas Iyer. By god's grace, everything is fine. Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar (We will take him to India with us after the series)," Surya said on the eve of the first T20I of the five-match series against Australia.

ALSO READ