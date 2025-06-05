BCCI reacts to Bengaluru stampede, says RCB's celebrations 'should have been planned better' RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations turned tragic yesterday (June 4) as 11 people died and more than 50 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also felt that the even should've been organised in a better way.

Bengaluru:

The BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia believes that the victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the city on Wednesday (June 4) should've been planned in a better way. He rued the preparatory lapses that led to 11 people losing their lives and more than getting injured. It was supposed to be a memorable day in Bengaluru as RCB had won the IPL for the first time in 18 years, but the celebratory mood turned sombre.

Nearly 2 lakh fans gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to get a glimpse of the champion team and the police couldn't control the huge crowd, leading to utter chaos. "It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured," Saikia told PTI.

"When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere. After such a glorious ending to the IPL, this has been an anti-climax," he added.

(Image Source : PTI)Massive crowd gathered in Bengaluru to welcome the RCB team

Devajit Saikia recalls the victory parade planned in Mumbai for T20 World Cup squad

Devajit Saikia also cited the example of the open bus parade BCCI conducted in Mumbai after Team India won the T20 World Cup last year under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He noted that the event was planned in a much better way in Mumbai. A huge crowd had gathered in Mumbai to welcome the World Cup-winning squad and the Wankhede Stadium, where the players were felicitated, was also jam-packed. However, the event was properly planned and there were no casualties.

"There have been IPL celebrations in the past as well, like in Kolkata last year when KKR won but nothing happened there. Same was the case when we won the T20 World Cup. There was a sea of humanity in Mumbai but nothing happened. Police and local authorities worked in tandem to ensure smooth conduct. I hope nothing more untoward happens," he added.

What did IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal say about the mismanagement in Bengaluru?

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal clarified that he was not even aware of the event but he asked the authorities wrap up the proceedings as soon as he came to know of the tragic incident. "Whatever inquiry that needs to be done, the concerned authorities will do that. It was not a BCCI event. It is sad and tragic. The celebrations turned into a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

"I am not even aware whether there was a planned event or an unplanned event. Whether fans were supposed to come or they came on their own. When I spoke to the RCB officials, there was so much of noise inside the stadium they probably did not know what was happening outside. When I told them about it, they assured me they would wind up the event," Dhumal said.