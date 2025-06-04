'We didn't have any knowledge of the event': IPL Chairman Dhumal on stampede amid RCB's celebrations Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL title after beating the Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday, June 3. RCB had planned an open-bus parade, followed by a felicitation ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but things took a tragic turn with a stampede-like situation.

Bengaluru:

IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said that the BCCI wasn't aware of any such event taking place in Bengaluru with the newest IPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), planning an open-bus parade, followed by a felicitation ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 4. However, things took a tragic turn with the crowd bursting in numbers to get a glimpse of the RCB team and the players with the trophy, which they yearned for 18 years.

As many as 10 people were declared dead and several were injured outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory had urged RCB to cancel the open-bus parade. It seemed like the advisory was adhered to but the parade was confirmed again for 5 PM but was again cancelled after the information about the deaths and people getting injured broke out. Dhumal expressed his condolences for the lost lives and mentioned that as soon as he was made aware of the situation, the event was stopped.

"Definitely, it's an unfortunate and tragic incident," Dhumal told India TV exclusively. "So, firstly, I would like to express my condolences for the families who have been affected but we didn't have any prior information regarding the whole event. I got to know this only through the media personnel that something like this happened.

"Then I contacted RCB official, and those in the stadium also weren't aware of what was happening outside. So when they were told, I was given an assurance that they were stopping it right away," Dhumal added.

Fans have waited 18 years for this Cup. We need to empathise with them for their vulnerability