'Govt did stop roadshow earlier, didn't anticipate such a situation outside stadium': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla 11 were dead and 33 were confirmed injured by the Karnataka government after a stampede erupted outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The crowds had gathered in large numbers to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL win.

Bengaluru:

The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla called for a collective effort to initiate and execute the damage control after 11 were dead and 33 were injured in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4. The crowd situation got incorrigible as the fans in Bengaluru, who waited for their team RCB to lift the IPL trophy with bated breath for 18 years, hit the streets in numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite stars but an event originally planned as a celebration turned into a tragic and avoidable incident.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla referred to the traffic advisory saying that the government had cancelled the open-bus parade from Vidhan Soudha earlier in the day but after noon, the RCB management had confirmed that the parade was on schedule at 5 PM. However, after the news of the deaths and injuries broke out, the parade was cancelled and the players were swiftly moved through to the stadium in regular buses for the feliciation inside the venue.

"The government did stop the roadshow [earlier in the day] in order to avoid a stampede or any such situation. But it was not anticipated that a stampede would happen outside the stadium. Everybody should work together on the damage control," Shukla told ANI.

The injury numbers and deaths began to increase and there was widespread outrage against the state government and the franchise RCB for holding a celebration event of such magnitude without proper planning and traffic and crowd management. Shukla urged the media not to give the incident a political colour and that it could have happened in any state or city, had their IPL team won the title, as elusive as it was for RCB.

"This can happen in any state and the ruling party should not be blamed for it. It should not be politicised. If this happens in a BJP-ruled state, we should not blame them. The crowd was huge, I spoke to the franchise, they also did not think that such a huge crowd would come and this incident happened suddenly. Efforts are being made to provide maximum help to the families of the deceased," Shukla added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ordered a magisterial inquiry into the RCB celebrations stampede incident.