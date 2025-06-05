RCB victory celebrations gone wrong: 5 Sporting events that led to stampede in last decade RCB's IPL triumph celebrations in Bengaluru turned tragic on Wednesday (June 4) as 11 people lost their lives outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a stampede. Here we list a few other sporting events that led to a stampede in the last decade.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their title drought as they won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 18 years. However, their victory celebrations in Bengaluru turned tragic on Wednesday (June 4) as 11 people lost their lives and more than 50 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A massive crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the champion team, and it soon went out of control. The chaos led to a stampede-like situation, and the celebrations turned into a tragedy.

Meanwhile, let us have a look at the sporting events that turned tragic over the last decade:

1. 56 killed in stampede at a football stadium in Guinea

On December 1, 2024, 56 people, including children, lost their lives and many were injured in a tragic stampede at a football stadium in Guinea. The incident occurred during a football match, a final of the local tournament, between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. According to reports, the fans clashed following a controversial decision from the referee. The fans of one of the teams hurled stones on the pitch in anger, which prompted the police to deploy tear gas.

2. 12 killed at the Indian Ocean Island Games opening ceremony in Madagascar

Madagascar witnessed a tragic stampede during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games opening ceremony in August 2023. 12 people died and 80 were injured in a crush as the fans tried to enter an already jam-packed stadium. The stampede occurred at the Mahamasina stadium's C5 gate, with the crowd going out of control. A few seconds of silence was also observed at the ceremony as the president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, told the crowd inside the stadium about the same. After the silence, the ceremony continued.

3. 12 killed in stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador

At least 12 people died in a crush at a football stadium in El Salvador during a match between the local team Alianza and the Santa Ana-based team Fas. Reportedly, the unfortunate incident happened as a large number of fans tried to enter the venue after the entry gates of the stadium were closed. According to some of the officials, fake tickets for the match were sold. The football match was subsequently suspended after the tragic incident.

4. 125 killed and more than 300 injured at a football match in Indonesia

In what can be termed as one of the world's worst ever disasters at a sports event, at least 125 people were killed and more than 300 were injured due to a crush at a football match in Indonesia in October 2022. The incident occurred after the match between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya. The supporters of the latter football team (that lost the match) invaded the pitch, and in response, the authorities fired tear gas that led to a crush and cases of suffocation.

5. 8 people killed and 38 injured during a football match in Cameroon

In January 2022, at least eight people were killed and around 38 were injured in a stampede at the entrance of the stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations game between Cameroon and Comoros. The crush occurred at the south entrance of the stadium. For inexplicable reasons, the gate was closed even as fans attempted to watch the round of 16 match. The president of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe later said that the incident wouldn't have happened if the gates hadn't closed.